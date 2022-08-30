The Courier
Updated

Firefighters called to sedan blaze in Mount Clear plantation

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 30 2022 - 9:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A second car was set on fire in a separate Tuesday morning incident at Mount Pleasant. Detectives say the Kenworthy Place fire is suspicious. Picture supplied.

UPDATE:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.