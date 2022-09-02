The Courier

BCMA talents are combining with Ballarat musical theatre performers as Little Women gets musical makeover

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 2 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BCMA's production of Little Women features (back) Brandon Moore-Trye, Charlotte Gibson, Matt Hustwaite, Ella Harrison, Corey Hall and Cassandra Pudney; (middle) Izzy Farrah and Meika Collard; (front) Elarin Johnson and Taya Thiele. Picture supplied

A musical production of Louisa May Alcott's classic story Little Women brings together some of Ballarat's up-and-coming musical theatre stars with some of the city's established talents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.