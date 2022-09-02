A musical production of Louisa May Alcott's classic story Little Women brings together some of Ballarat's up-and-coming musical theatre stars with some of the city's established talents.
The senior musical theatre class from Ballarat Centre for Music and the Arts have teamed up with performers and producers from previous Lyric and BLOC shows for Little Women which premieres this weekend.
"This is our most mature production and is a very big contrast to our other productions this year of Lion King and Bring It On," said BCMA director Paula Heenan.
It is also a much smaller production, with a cast of 11 compared to the 95 young cast members on stage during the Lion King.
"The Musical Theatre Extension class is a group of extremely talented, committed and hard-working young women, and is it due to their calibre of talent and tenacity that we have been able to invite some of Ballarat's leading performers and production team members to join us to present this performance," Ms Heenan said.
The BCMA performers, all aged 14 to 17, have their eyes set on future careers in musical theatre.
"They might be teenagers but ability-wise they are incredible," Ms Heenan said. "They are very mature performers, all having done school productions, Lyric and BLOC productions, and our BCMA productions over the years."
The students not only study musical theatre but take voice lessons, and most take classes in several different dance styles as well as rehearsing for productions.
The cast and crew have been rehearsing since March, with the show to be performed at Mount Rowan Secondary College's theatre on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's been really nice to collaborate with some of Ballarat's most respected theatre producers," Ms Heenan said. The cast have worked alongside Katherine Armati, Elise Heenan and Sarah Louise Younger who have all been at the helm of recent theatre productions in Ballarat.
"Musicals are fun, exciting and exhilarating, but this one, Little Women, is a stand-out as one that is simply beautiful and so incredibly perfect for this tremendous cast," Ms Heenan said.
