The Courier

Rakali face threats from Lake Wendouree visitors, new 'Friends of Rakali' group proposed

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rakali at lake wendouree. Picture by Lissa Ryan

Lake Wendouree's population of rakali are facing increasing threat because of their cuteness and growing popularity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.