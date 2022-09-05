A new light and "other-worldly" exhibition has come to Lydiard Street in time for Spring.
Pasty Taylor is the next artist to be showing her work in the Ballarat Artspace, next to the gallery.
Ms Taylor is presenting Liberated Abstractions, with a number of abstract whimsical pieces that are inspired by spring.
"Well I am always trying to veer away from anything representational," Ms Taylor said.
She said she takes inspirations from the landscapes around her.
"I live surrounded by wild bushland and native trees and they are heavily influenced by those chaotic patterns," Ms Taylor said.
"I am always trying to look for sublime moments, to create something beautiful that is like an exploration into undiscovered places."
The Artspace is used for up and coming artists to get their foot in the door and practice the skills it takes to step out of the studio and talk about your art in front of other enthusiasts.
Ms Taylor said chatting to people about her work is something she needs a little practice with.
The colours in this round of work, which were created specifically for this exhibition, deviate slightly from the normal palette of blues and greens which she typically works with.
I was obsessed with those kinds of colours but this has been a fresh approach," Ms Taylor said.
She knew the exhibition would line up with the start of spring and was looking forward to bringing a sense of renewal to the space.
"We are all coming out after the last couple of years [of lockdowns] and hopefully it brings a sense of optimism and potential," Ms Taylor said.
Working with the new colour pallet brought a lighter and more joyful feeling to the creative process she said.
"I love playing with these colours and mixing the different tones that you can get with the reds, white and oranges," Ms Taylor said.
Alongside the artwork, Ms Taylor's partner Justin Butler has collaborated with to create a soundscape.
Ms Taylor said the combination of visual and audio experiences created an "immersion" when you step into the exhibition.
She said she was aiming for the gallery space filled with her painting to feel "other-worldly".
"Then the soundtrack sort of transports you to some other undiscovered place," Ms Taylor said.
She said she enjoyed collaborating with Mr Butler to bring her art to life.
"We are both artists and often Justin has been the focus with his music and so this time he is supporting me."
The exhibition is at 14 Lydiard Street and will be open Friday to Tuesday, between 11am and 3pm until Sunday October 2.
