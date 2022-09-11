The Courier

Future plans revealed for Mill Market at Ballarat's gateway precinct

By Michelle Smith
September 11 2022 - 7:30pm
Artists impression of the new-look Amazing Mill Markets

Plans have been submitted for a modern new Mill Markets building, at the front of the existing market site on the Western Freeway at Warrenheip.

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

