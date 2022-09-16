CUPCAKE baker Madeleine Witham had a taste for Ballarat's royal appetite four years ago but did not initially consider baking to honour the Queen this past week.
Ms Witham had thought she might sell "about five" themed royal boxes for the marriage of the now-Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018. She was soon shocked and inundated with streams of royalists flooding the Eureka Street shop wanting to stock up for at-home wedding parties.
People started popping in to The Little Cupcake again in the wake of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death to inquire whether there would be a sequel of sorts.
"I did think whether it was the right thing to do - was it a celebration or profiting off her death? But, I think with careful images we chose as a celebration of her life, this was a way to say thank you for her service," Ms Witham said.
"I served in the army and we pledge our service to her. I am not a royalist and this is not a political statement, but a thank you.
"I love the Queen."
READ MORE
Most people had been ordering for Saturday pick-ups to freeze the cupcakes ahead of the funeral, which starts Monday evening Australian time.
The Little Cupcake is shut on Mondays but will remain open for the week with royal cupcakes likely to be available until Thursday, Australia's national day of mourning for the Queen.
Each box of 12 contains three red velvet cupcakes, three blueberry chocolate cupcakes, three honeycomb chocolate cupcakes and three raspberry vanilla cupcakes with a mix of edible images and mini Australian flags.
The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday at 11am, London time. This is 8pm, Ballarat time.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.