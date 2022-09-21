Messages of support are flooding in for Ballarat's Loreto College community, after a bus carrying dozens of its students and teachers to Melbourne Airport for a trip to the United States, was bit by a truck and rolled on the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh on Wednesday morning.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews led the pouring of support on social media, confirming he has spoken to Loreto's Principal Michelle Brodrick.
"The images and reports of the crash on the Western Hwy are shocking," Mr Andrews said.
"My thoughts go out to the students, teachers and drivers affected, and the whole Ballarat community.
"I've spoken with Loreto College's Principal and we'll give the school community all the support they need."
Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison, a former Loreto student and current parent, as well as Federal Member for Ballarat Catherine King also released statements on the incident, thanking the first responders and hospital staff for their work in treating those onboard.
Ballarat City Council also released a statement on social media.
"Councillors and Staff send well wishes to the students and teachers of Loreto College, Ballarat involved in a terrible bus accident on the Western Highway this morning," the statement said.
"Our thoughts are also with the families and friends of those involved.
"Thank you to the first responders on the scene and the surrounding hospitals and healthcare workers involved."
The Ballarat community is also rallying around those affected.
"The SMDS community are holding all Loreto students and staff involved in this mornings horrific bus crash deeply in our thoughts and prayers," Soraya McKee Dance Society posted on its Facebook page.
"Our hearts break for all families involved also, we cannot imagine the shock and pain you're feeling at present.
"If in any way our community can offer assistance, we will. As a former Loreto girl, with some of our students and teachers also being Loreto girls, we are absolutely devestated for all."
Australian Catholic University's Ballarat Campus is also inviting students and staff affected by the accident to visit its chapel and light a taper candle.
