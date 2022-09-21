The Courier

Premier leads messages of support for Loreto College community following bus crash

By Adam Spencer
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loreto College's gates on Sturt Street. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Messages of support are flooding in for Ballarat's Loreto College community, after a bus carrying dozens of its students and teachers to Melbourne Airport for a trip to the United States, was bit by a truck and rolled on the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.