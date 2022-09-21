The Courier
Opinion

Some solace at the end of a terrible day for Ballarat

By Editorial
September 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was said several times across the day: the events that unfolded early on Wednesday were a parent's worst nightmare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.