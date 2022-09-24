Every child deserves a nurturing environment to play, learn and grow.
However, sadly for some mothers, these opportunities are often denied for their children due to circumstances outside of their control.
For Ballarat mother-of-four Kacie Melbourne, this would have been the case for her children if it weren't for welfare organisations including the Salvation Army Ballarat and Uniting Ballarat.
Ms Melbourne, prior to accessing the Salvation Army Ballarat's services in July last year, was in an unhealthy, six-year relationship that left her traumatised.
This consequently led to her and her four young sons becoming homeless.
Ms Melbourne said she was indebted to the assistance she had received from the Salvation Army, not only for her children but also herself.
"They've (Salvation Army) helped so much, more than I could ever imagine and more than I could ever thank them for and they've helped my boys with doctor's appointments, dental appointments and school uniforms," she said.
"Even on the first day (at the Salvation Army) they helped me with putting through statements against my ex-partner because I was scared to go by myself.
"Just the support of having someone to talk to as well has been amazing."
Ms Melbourne said she was especially grateful to the Salvation Army for providing her transport to see her youngest son Bodhi, who was admitted to the Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne due to severe health complications at birth in February.
"Bodhi, when he was born, he had a seizure and he stopped breathing. Ballarat (Base) Hospital couldn't support him so they sent us to Melbourne and at the time I couldn't drive and I had no one to take me to Melbourne either," she said.
"So my case worker at the time, Ruth, drove us to Melbourne so I could be there with him."
Each day the Salvation Army supports up to 150 families which includes up to 80 children through a multitude of ways whether that be through accommodation, childcare, education or mentoring services.
The Salvation Army's Karinya Support Services child and youth services team leader Louise Jeffrey said she strongly encouraged everyone to get involved with the organisation's Walking Home campaign, which will help bolster the opportunities the Salvation Army is able to provide to children in need.
"The reason to get involved with it is it's providing opportunities to children for things that are usually out of their realms due to vulnerability," Ms Jeffrey said.
"Some of our kids' parents can't afford to send them to swimming lessons or they can't afford to buy them new school shoes so it's about giving these kids the opportunities that lots of other families have available to them.
"By doing this it just makes them feel more part of the community, more in line with their peers and more a part of just being a kid."
For those hesitant about donating, Ms Jeffrey said people could be assured all the funds raised from the campaign would go directly towards assisting Ballarat families and children.
"So when people jump on our website and register, they pay $25 to register and they get either a T-shirt or a cap and all of that money will comes to us," she said.
"So that's why we're doing this fundraiser and that could be used in a wide variety of ways from using the money we get to pay for a child's counseling or pediatrician appointments because we don't just see the children coming along as though they're just accompanying the mother.
"We want to see those children as the individual people that they are and really provide case management support to those children in a holistic way to ensure every member of the family is looked after."
Ms Melbourne said if it weren't for the Salvation Army her life would have taken a downward trajectory and is the reason she is urging everyone to donate to the Walking Home campaign.
"I'd probably still be with my ex-partner because if I didn't have the Salvos I literally wouldn't have anything," she said.
"If people could donate and help out that would be amazing because the money is definitely going to a worthy cause because it really does help so many people."
Walking Home, which will be held from October 25-29 from 12pm-2pm, coinciding with National Children's Week, aims to raise funds for children who accompany their parents to the Salvation Army's emergency accommodations.
The walk will begin at the rotunda near the Racer's Cafe on 2 Wendouree Parade. For more information and to donate click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
