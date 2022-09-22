Norelle said the day she found out about her daughter's death was a moment in time which would continue to haunt her. "I remember speaking to her at 4.40pm on the day and at 4.46pm she (Alex) said she was going to meet up with Brad (Alex's friend) and she would be back in a hour but after an hour she didn't come back so I called her and called her and her phone just kept on ringing," she said.