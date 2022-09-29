The Courier

Death of Mahsa Amini has sparked concern among western Victoria's Iranian community

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:16am, first published 8:00am
Western Victorian-Iranian woman, Gelareh, is asking Ballarat to stand in solidarity with the citizens of Iran after the death of Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini in September in Iran. Picture by Adam Trafford.

As rage continues to unfurl in Iran and across the globe after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in mid-September in Iran, western Victoria's Persian community is urging everyone to rally behind Iran in a fight for justice, freedom and self-determination.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

