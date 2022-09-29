Four men have been arrested in relation to a suspicious fire at a tobacco shop in Mount Clear in January, but the hunt still continues for the man seen lighting the store on fire.
Warrants were executed in Chelsea, Narre Warren, Strathmore, Truganina and Weir Views early this morning by Echo Taskforce detectives along with police from the VIPER Taskforce, Crime Command State Anti-Gangs Division and Southern Metro Region.
Four people were arrested including a 58-year-old Chelsea man, a 41-year-old Narre Warren man, a 40-year-old Strathmore man and a 30-year-old Truganina man.
The four will now be interviewed by police in relation to arson, aggravated burglary and extortion offences.
Police also seized a number of items during the warrants including electronic devices.
This comes after an incident about 10.40pm on 8 January where a tobacco store on Geelong Road, Mount Clear was set alight.
The fire caused about $1M worth of damage to not only the tobacco store but also five surrounding businesses, including the popular Stewart's Bakery, whose owners continue to rebuild.
Earlier this month police released CCTV and images of the incident as well as four people they wished to speak to about the matter.
Police are still appealing for information to identify a man shown in the CCTV setting the store alight. See the video here.
The investigation into the incident will remain ongoing with police investigating a possible connection between the fire and the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.
Police are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the fire and is yet to speak to police is urged to come forward.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.
