Police arrest four in relation to Mount Clear shop fire

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:55am
Four men have been arrested in relation to a suspicious fire at a tobacco shop in Mount Clear in January, but the hunt still continues for the man seen lighting the store on fire.

