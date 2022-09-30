The Courier

Loreto College provides update on final hospitalised student's condition

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 30 2022
The gates of Loreto College, Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy.

In some great news to end the week, Loreto College has confirmed the last remaining student still in hospital following a horror bus crash on the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh is making a steady recovery, with surgeons confident she will not lose her leg.

