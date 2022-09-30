In some great news to end the week, Loreto College has confirmed the last remaining student still in hospital following a horror bus crash on the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh is making a steady recovery, with surgeons confident she will not lose her leg.
Out of the 33 people in total sent to various hospitals following the crash on Wednesday, September 21, only one student remains in a stable condition at the Royal Children's Hospital.
It comes after media reports began circulating about a Loreto student's "partially amputated leg", following an interview with a Bacchus Marsh tow truck driver who described the aftermath of the accident.
Loreto College principal Michelle Brodrick confirmed to The Courier despite reports by other media outlets, the students leg was saved.
"This student remains in hospital receiving ongoing care, including for the very serious leg injuries requiring multiple surgeries over recent days," she said.
"The family has advised that surgeons are confident the leg has been saved, but a lengthy process of rehabilitation will follow."
Yesterday, another Loreto College student was released from hospital.
Counselling has been provided to students affected by the incident, and individual learning arrangements have been put in place as required.
The arrangements include shorter days and rest breaks for some students, as well as timetable and room changes for accessibility.
The school has also contacted the Victoria Curriculum and Assessment Authority regarding arrangements for students involved in the crash studying VCE.
"We also wish to acknowledge the many schools and organisations throughout the state and nation, and even internationally who have sent prayers and words of encouragement and support," the spokesperson said.
"We continue to be grateful for all of the support the Loreto community has received and express our thoughts and prayers to all involved."
