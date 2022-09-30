The Courier
What's on

SpringFest is back for 2022 with a new layout around Lake Wendouree

NW
By Nieve Walton
September 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springfest Co-director Robert Glass with ambassador Julia Zass at 2022 launch event. Picture by Adam Trafford.

This year's SpringFest is shaping up to be a more accessible event after two years of COVID-19 hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.