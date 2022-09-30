This year's SpringFest is shaping up to be a more accessible event after two years of COVID-19 hiatus.
The Sunday Market day on November 27 is one of four events that make up Ballarat Rotary club's SpringFest.
Co-director Robert Glass said he was looking forward to seeing thousands of people enjoying their time at Lake Wendouree.
"I am really pleased that we have it going again," Mr Glass said.
In the past, stalls have been set up around the lake making a 6.5 kilometre loop.
This year the route will be changed, only taking in a portion of Wendouree Parade between Carlton Street and St Aidans Drive.
Mr Glass said the longer path "has always been a problem for people with much more limited mobility".
There will still be 530 stalls planned for the new 2.5 kilometre path which will loop around the North Gardens and encompass the Ballarat Tramway Museum.
Mr Glass said he was thankful for a number of sponsors that helped the event run, including the community partners who send volunteers to help out on the day.
"For a long time there it looked like we might have to let it go," he said.
"It is manpower hungry on the day and it is going to be good to have a fairly compact [path]."
Mr Glass said the smaller length will mean event organisers will be able to respond quickly if they are needed.
He said they are hoping to attract 35,000 people to Lake Wendouree like they did in 2019.
Once again there will be dedicated zones to the event where different activities take place, this includes sections about pets, sports, spring gardens, two spaces for kids and a wine zone.
The Show n Glow car display will be back as well, weather permitting around 300 cars can be involved.
There will be four food sections to the festival, which is ambassador Julia Zass' favourite part.
"I love that it is spread over a couple of different zones this year because it means you can pace yourself," she said.
