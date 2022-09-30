The Courier
Ballarat road works: Council's patching priorities revealed

By Alex Ford
September 30 2022 - 7:00pm
Some of the sites across Ballarat chosen for asphalt patching - check out the full interactive map below

Tenders have been released for the City of Ballarat's summer roadwork blitz, with sites from Learmonth to Buninyong identified as priorities.

