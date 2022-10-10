STRONG moves to better protect employees signal North Ballarat football and sports clubs are being dealt a major wake up call from health and safety watchdog WorkSafe.
The Courier understands investigations a nearing a close into an alleged culture of bullying and harassment stemming from associates with the club's football arm towards sports clubs employees.
North Ballarat Sports Club chairman Ewan Nevett has issued a clear letter to all club members reiterating a "non-exhaustive list" of unacceptable behaviours WorkSafe had identified since first issuing the club improvement notices in July.
Such behaviours are predominantly, but not limited to: threats, verbal abuse, sexually derogatory comments and violent behaviour towards sports club staff.
This is the third but most specific such letter issued to all members and precinct tenants, not just those tied to the football club, and points boldly to the North Ballarat Sports Club code of conduct.
Mr Nevett also makes clear there is zero tolerance for "any behaviour that is deemed by an employee of NBSC to be inappropriate".
The Courier understands employees have undertaken training to better equip them to better deal with any patron who is acting inappropriately by the club rules. The Courier also understands the club has taken steps to implement new and improved reporting systems and electronic signage also spells out club behavioural expectations.
Repeatedly in his letter to members, Mr Nevett has stipulated all actions are to keep his team safe and the club was "asking all users of the premises" to assist in this.
WorkSafe confirmed to The Courier in late June its inspectors were "making inquiries" into the North Ballarat football and sports clubs. This came after two independent investigations were made into club culture based on work place concerns in the past four years.
Formal outcomes and action plans are expected to be delivered to "identified individuals" once the WorkSafe investigation is complete, the letter to members states. These actions are to be agreed on by all involved parties.
The Courier understands the final report could be finalised within this month.
Members and visitors' code of conduct when on the sports club premise makes clear disciplinary actions for any breaches to the code or club rules may range from refusing service to club suspension or expulsion.
North Ballarat Sports Club is the sports club and bistro venue based at Mars Stadium, which is set to host Commonwealth Games athletics in 2026. The club has a function centre and terrace overlooking the ground.
Mars Stadium's marquee tenant is North Ballarat Football Netball Club, which plays in the Ballarat Football Netball League. North also has a junior girls football program.
WorkSafe Victoria's focus is to prevent work place injury, illness and death. This includes reducing mental injuries. Complaints were filed to WorkSafe of "psychosocial hazards", such as bullying and harassment towards sports club staff.
Neither board was available for comment.
