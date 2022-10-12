All eyes will be on the streets of Ballarat during the 2026 Commonwealth Games with Ballarat announced as the host for the marathon, coinciding with Creswick securing the mountain biking event.
Commonwealth Games committee member and sporting and distance running legend Steve Moneghetti said the announcement was an exciting time for Ballarat, reflecting on moments from previous marathons that had become part of sporting history.
"We saw the marathon showcasing Birmingham and also another great victory to Jessica Stenson and that will be coming here.
"It's incredible to think that we can have that on the streets of Ballarat and in our hometown, our home region, our home state and our home country," Moneghetti said.
"It is so exciting to have it here, obviously I'm delighted but I know the athletes and the marathon runners will be really happy about this announcement as well."
The Commonwealth Games gold medalist said it was an announcement that would inspire the next generation of athletes.
"It is a great announcement, it will be a fantastic way to showcase our city but it will be a fantastic experience for the athletes who will be participating in the marathon event.
"For our future generation these are the legacy moments and the marathon on the streets of Ballarat is an opportunity for the future of this country to see our next lot of marathon runners come through.
"I am just pinching myself thinking about having the Commonwealth Games five minutes from where I grew up."
The marathon and Creswick mountain biking event will join athletics, para-athletics, boxing, and T20 cricket in Ballarat for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
City of Ballarat Mayor Daniel Moloney said the announcements provided more opportunities for Ballarat to shine on the world stage.
"I don't think they would have dared go with the marathon anywhere else, I don't think Steve would have let them," Cr Moloney said.
"It is going to be one of those incredible moments where the marathon will showcase our city."
