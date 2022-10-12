The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Mona's marathon joy as Ballarat clinches marquee Commonwealth Games event

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
October 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Moneghetti goes for a run with Ballarat's future athletes at Mars Stadium. Picture by Kate Healy

All eyes will be on the streets of Ballarat during the 2026 Commonwealth Games with Ballarat announced as the host for the marathon, coinciding with Creswick securing the mountain biking event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.