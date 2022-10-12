After four years of advocating, accessibility upgrades are finally coming to Ballarat station.
Grampians DisAbility Advocacy executive officer Debbie Verdon said they are "absolutely thrilled" with the recent announcement from the state government.
Separate from the Commonwealth Games funding, $50 million has been allocated to the train station to install passenger lifts on both sides as well as a connecting overpass.
Right now, anyone not able to use the wooden bridge between the platforms is forced to use the Lydiard Street level crossing, which is blocked when trains go past.
This means people using wheelchairs, prams, or other mobility aids can get stuck at the crossing and miss their train.
"They have been needed for a very long time," Ms Verdon said.
"It looks like the Commonwealth Games coming to Ballarat has been the impetus for this announcement and we would like to see the work started as soon as humanly possible."
Ms Verdon said she is pleased to see their top priority get funding and also said it would "make economic sense" to complete some other important items as well.
This includes a lighting audit on the south side of the train station where you can buy tickets.
"We have been in there with visually impaired people and the lighting in that space is terrible for them," Ms Verdon said.
She would also like to see more tactile ground surface indicators to direct people where they can buy tickets and the addition of toilets on the north side of the platform.
Save our Station president Gerald Jenzen said these updates are going to take time because the station buildings are under heritage protection.
Mr Jenzen said he would prefer an underpass to limit the impact on the east view of the station.
The upgraded train station will be a way for tourists to get to Ballarat for the Games, but details of how these visitors will then travel on to Eureka Stadium, also known as MARS Stadium, still needs to be decided.
The idea of a second train platform has been suggested by Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton and convenor of the Ballarat branch of the Public Transport Users Association Ben Lever.
Mr Poulton is for a station on the Maryborough line while Mr Lever would prefer the station to sit on the Ballarat line. Mr Poulton said after the Games the station could be used for commuters as the north of the city grows.
The state government says logistics details are in the works.
