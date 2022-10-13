The Courier

Federation University and St John of God join forces in new nursing clinical school

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 13 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first group of Federation University - St John of God clinical nursing school students. Picture supplied

Federation University and St John of God Hospital Ballarat have partnered to create a new clinical school to train the next generation of nurses ready to step straight in to graduate programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.