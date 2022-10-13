The Courier

The historic former Alfredton State School building is being refurbished for ACU Camillus residents

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 13 2022 - 4:00am
Alfredton's 'old school house' on Gillies Street South is being refurbished as a recreation centre for students living at ACU's Camillus residence. Picture by Adam Trafford

One of Ballarat's oldest school buildings is undergoing a renovation to bring it into the 21st century and ready to welcome a new generation of students.

