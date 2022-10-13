THE GRAMPIANS region sorely needs more satellite bases for youth mental health organisation Headspace, Ballarat Community Health's boss warns.
Sean Duffy, who leads the consortium overseeing Headspace Ballarat, said the newly refreshed and expanded headquarters opened this week was already bursting at the seams.
Mr Duffy said demand for care was there for Headspace bases to best support youth living across the region in or near large towns such as Ararat and Maryborough, where often young people could not get to Ballarat.
He said the consortium would remain true to its mission in calling on the Commonwealth to look to partnerships in the wider Grampians region.
The nearest Headspace bases to Ballarat are servicing Horsham, Bendigo, Warrnambool and Geelong and the Bellarine Peninsula.
A $493 million Commonwealth capital works boost from the Liberal government last year has allowed Headspace Ballarat to overhaul its Camp Street site with more meeting spaces and a revitalised look to better meet needs of the city's young people.
This comes amid what has been a particularly troubling period for Ballarat's young people, following a bus crash that injured multiple schoolgirls and youth suicides.
Headspace national chief executive officer Jason Trethowan, a St Patrick's College alumnus, said it was important all young people had a safe place where they could turn.
"When young people in the community experience tough times often when they emerge they talk to people closest to them," Mr Trethowan told The Courier.
"Headspace Ballarat is the ideal place for young people to come and talk when they are ready."
In speaking to the launch, Mr Trethowan said Headspace Ballarat's success was in listening to young people's needs and how to best make facilities to suit.
Mr Trethowan said there was "no doubt" the Grampians region needed extra service support but this was also a chance to be thankful in how the team had been able to expand the way it had.
Renovation works started in July. Headspace team members had been working with clients in temporary sites across the city.
Headspace provides a range of mental health supports for young Australians aged 12-15. For support (including parent support) call Headspace Ballarat, 5304 4777. Online support: headspace.org.au.
