THE CITY's biggest fun run event is entering "a little bit of uncharted territory", The Ballarat Foundation chief executive admits.
Entries have officially opened to Run for a Cause, which will be back on course for the first time in three years.
The Ballarat Foundation's Andrew Eales said his team was hopeful the festival could attract about 2000 participants - just like when it was last run and walked in 2019 before two years' virtual participation.
Mr Eales was confident the big drawcards to get people moving together was a growing appetite to get involved and be part of something while supporting a much-loved cause, the Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
"It's important for when people get involved in Run for a Cause they're assured every single dollar stays in this community," Mr Eales said.
"That's quite a unique aspect to what we do as a foundation...When people participate in Run they can know the funds will land within weeks with the welfare organisations doing their work on the frontlines."
The Ballarat Foundation this year took on the stewardship of the Ballarat Christmas and winter appeals after changes in ownership for radio station 3BA meant it could no longer run the appeals under charity laws.
Ballarat's Christmas Appeal was launched in 1980 by the station, under leadership of Peter Caligari, to help the community's most needy. It has raised several millions of dollars in cash and good since.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Foundation launched Run for a Cause on Friday with a new, more confined five-kilometre course in Victoria Park - two laps for 10km participants - encouraging people to run and walk closer to an entertainment precinct.
Mr Eales was confident people would be back out in force with family, friends and in corporate or community groups to help make a difference and have some fun.
Run for a Cause is on November 20 as Ballarat begins to launch into the festive season.
Register at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.