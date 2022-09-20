The Courier

Run for a Cause's 2022 Christmas Appeal aim to boost runners

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:07am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales (centre) warms up with Kaz Thomas, Tania Jennings, Andrea Gorman and Kevin Elliott to Run for a Cause in November. Picture by Luke Hemer

THE CITY's biggest fun run event is entering "a little bit of uncharted territory", The Ballarat Foundation chief executive admits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.