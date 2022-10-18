Warnings after Yarrowee sewage contamination

"Our Ballarat Sewer Build project continues, delivering legacy infrastructure to serve our rapidly growing population for the next 100 years. Stage 1 of the Ballarat Sewer Build (in the CBD) is complete, Stage 2 (to Mount Clear) has recently been awarded, with works to commence in late 2022/early 2023, and project planning of Stage 3, which will have particular focus on increasing capacity in the Brown Hill area, is under way," they said.

