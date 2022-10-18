Dancer Madison Sparkman is a picture of health but the founders of a new Ballarat health clinic know women don't always prioritise their own health.
Ballarat Women's Health, which opened at the end of June, brings together women's health specialists and allied health professionals under the one roof.
Founder Brigid Moloney said several practitioners were new to the area, boosting the stocks of medical and allied health professionals in Ballarat, and helping meet the significant demand for women's health services.
The new clinic offers obstetrics and gynaecology, an endometriosis clinic, menopause clinic, pelvic floor physiotherapy, perinatal support, dietitian and mental health social worker.
But while the clinic is still on the lookout for more women's health specialists, they are being hampered by a lack of operating theatre time available in Ballarat.
"Our biggest problem is theatre time and theatre availability. We would like to attract people here but it's very hard because you can't always say you can get a theatre list," she said.
Expansion plans for both Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God Ballarat include new operating suites.
Ms Moloney, who founded the clinic with husband Dr Patrick Moloney, a well-known Ballarat obstetrician and gynaecologist, said the clinic aimed to look after women at all stages of their health.
"My husband Pat Moloney has been an obstetrician for 12 years and been a solo practitioner, but always worked with a team. He grew out of his rooms and we wanted a much bigger clinic, something that looked at women's multi-faceted health profiles and could provide a team to work with them."
The team and services offered are likely to grow further, with three and a half consulting rooms still vacant but Ms Moloney said practitioners needed to be the "right fit" for the clinic.
And she called on women to start putting their health needs first.
I see it too often that a woman puts herself last, is told there's nothing to be done or puts up with pain because it's deemed normal- Dr Patrick Moloney
"Women need to recognise they are the cornerstone of their family, and of the community, and their health needs to be prioritised," she said.
"We are not small men, we we have our own very unique set of health needs and women put themselves at bottom of their own to-do list so I'm thrilled we can offer ... that calm, beautiful space where women feel they are welcome and at home."
One of the most in-demand services outside of Dr Moloney's obstetrics and gynaecology practice has been the menopause clinic with Dr Ruth Spencer.
"Menopause often isn't addressed well and women are told they have to live with it, or live past it, and that it will get better but for some people that's life compromised for a couple of years up to 10, 12 or 15 years and it's very important that menopause is addressed better in our society," Ms Moloney said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The couple renovated the historic church manse on the corner of Dawson and Mair streets to become the new clinic.
"Working with women at every stage of life is important to me as it can make such a difference to a women's life. I see it too often that a woman puts herself last, is told there's nothing to be done or puts up with pain because it's deemed normal," Dr Moloney said.
"It's been such a joy to create a clinic that is just for women, we wanted women to feel seen and heard in an environment that is calm and that recognises that sometimes health needs a team approach."
To highlight the importance of good health and build stronger ties with Ballarat women, Ballarat Women's Clinic sponsored Royal South Street Society's 14 years and over classical ballet championship solo competition.
"Royal South Street is an iconic Ballarat event. Sponsoring an award to recognise the dedication and excellence of a young dancer was a thrill for Ballarat Women's Clinic," Dr Moloney said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.