The extent of the damage to Ballarat roads following last week's heavy rain and state wide flooding is still being discovered.
Land on the side of the Link Road Bridge has fallen away, but City of Ballarat Infrastructure and Environment director Bridget Wetherall said the road is still safe to drive on.
IN THE NEWS:
In a statement she said the "superficial landslip ... has been assessed and determined to be topsoil movement from the embankment".
"This slip has not impacted the integrity or safety of the bridge."
On Monday the state government announced funding is on the way for councils affected by increased rain, with $165 million set aside for roads across the state.
Local councils told The Courier the areas would need to dry out before all of the damage could be assessed.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts more rain will fall in Ballarat and across the state over the weekend.
Ms Wetherall said the council will monitor the bridge and will replace the topsoil and seeding once the area is dry.
Damage can be reported on the council website or by calling 03 5320 5500.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.