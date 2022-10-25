The Courier

Ballarat rail line: More detail revealed on $50 million station upgrade

By Alex Ford
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:00am
The wooden bridge between the platforms at the historic Ballarat train station. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Ballarat train station will finally have toilets and other facilities on both platforms, as part of the state government's long-awaited accessibility upgrade.

