The Ballarat train station will finally have toilets and other facilities on both platforms, as part of the state government's long-awaited accessibility upgrade.
Right now, there are only public toilets on the southern platform, and access between platforms is difficult for anyone who can't use the wooden bridge in the middle - for example, someone who parked at the new multi-level car park who needed to use the facilities before their train left on platform two would need to leave the station twice to cross at Lydiard Street.
As part of a massive funding package for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the state government announced $50 million upgrade for the station, which was welcomed by transport, disability, and heritage advocates.
As previously announced, two passenger lifts will be installed connected by a pedestrian overpass.
It's not clear where this will be built.
Platform two, on the northern side, will get accessible toilets, a new waiting room, a ticketing office, and extra myki readers, with the state government promising to "seamlessly connect to the station's new bus interchange and commuter car park".
On a walk-through the station with heritage advocates earlier this year, it was noted there were several empty rooms on the station's northern side, while direct access from the new bus interchange was blocked by a fence.
The state government is in the "early stages of planning these upgrades", and will release draft plans when they are complete, though there is no time frame for this.
A release date for the tender has not been confirmed.
The Commonwealth Games begins in March 2026.
