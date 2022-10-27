A REGIONAL Victorian woman determined to break down the boys' club in sporting culture protecting family violence abusers will lead Wings for Hope's inaugural major fundraiser.
Kimbarlie O'Reilly, an Australian of the Year nominee this year, launched a national campaign for football-netball clubs to sideline players who were facing charges for violence against women and outright bans for those found guilty.
Ms O'Reilly almost lost her life from a now-former partner's violence. While she was in hospital with post-traumatic stress and physical injuries, a football club in western Victoria allowed her abuser to keep playing football - despite him breaking bail multiple times.
Key personnel at the club wrote letter of support for Ms O'Reilly's abuser. She was often too scared to leave the house.
Wings for Hope co-founder Brooke O'Doherty saw Ms O'Reilly's story on a national news broadcast and felt it was the right fit for offering inspiration and hope for change.
The charity, which launched in September, works to raise funds for hosting weekend well-being and empowerment retreats for women who have experienced family violence.
This started as a project for Ms O'Doherty and co-founder Virginie Woolidge when studying community services. They designed Wings for Hope as a mid-intervention service to help women rebuild their confidence and identity after escaping their violent partners.
Their inaugural major fundraiser will be in Beaufort, with support from Pyrenees Shire, in a bid to help reach both women from Ballarat and smaller neighbouring communities.
Ms O'Doherty said the event at Beaufort Golf Club was low-key "but small enough for everyone to feel a big hug".
Ms O'Reilly will headline the event with Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Coxall, who leads Ballarat Police's Family Violence Investigation Unit, and a representative from Ballarat family violence support organisation WRISC.
"A lot of people might know the [family violence] unit exists but it's such a small unit and you don't really know what they contend with. We also want people to know what support services offer," Ms O'Doherty said.
On average, police attend a family violence incident every six minutes in Victoria, according to an analysis of Crime Statistics Agency data.
The Wings for Hope co-founders found there was a lot of emergency relief support and help for women once they were in their own accommodation, but there was a gap in between. They said this created an opening for women to return to their perpetrators because they lacked the confidence and skills to be on their own.
"We want to come in after that [emergency relief] and empower women to know they have got amazing lives ahead of them," Ms O'Doherty said.
"We want women to know they can lead fulfilling lives with self-growth and self-love."
Wings for Hope inaugural fundraiser is at Beaufort Golf Club on Sunday. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
