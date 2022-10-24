The Courier

Ballarat to share in extra 20,000 university places to address national skill shortage

By Michelle Smith
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:00pm
The Federal Budget will fund an extra 20,000 university, fee-free TAFE and vocational training places in areas of skills shortage.

Ballarat is likely to receive only a handful of more than 20,000 new university, fee-free TAFE and vocational education places in areas of skill shortage to be funded in the Federal Budget.

