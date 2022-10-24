The family of an 82-year-old man hit by a disqualified driver, who fled the scene, has spoken out about their pain and suffering.
Jesse Davies, 30, pleaded guilty to negligently causing serious injury, failing to stop and render assistance after an accident, and driving an unregistered car while disqualified, at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Davies was speeding on Longley Street in Alfredton doing about 70 to 80km/h in a 50km/h residential zone, driving his step-aunt's car, when he tried to retrieve his phone from the passenger seat floor.
He missed a give way sign on Leopold Street, and struck the other driver's car, causing it to spin and hit a carport and parked car - he then fled the scene, yelling "call an ambulance".
After running through Victoria Park and losing his shirt, he eventually went back to his step-aunt's house in Wendouree and was arrested.
The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries - in court, these were noted to be several fractured ribs and vertebrae, serious heart and lung injuries, and pelvic fractures.
After more than a month at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and St John of God in Ballarat, he was released.
The victim's wife wrote that since returning home, her husband had changed, and was no longer the "calm, cheerful person" she knew.
"I'll never forget the day the police came - (my husband) had gone to get a library book I had reserved," she wrote. "I felt guilty he had been out on my behalf, they found broken shortbread in the car - he had stopped at the farmer's market to get treats for us, maybe only a few minutes before.
"While it good that the accused has accessed services that have turned his life around, our family has only known negative impacts."
IN THE NEWS
The man's adult children wrote that before the incident, he was an outgoing and active person, recognised in the community. They noted their trauma upon seeing blood in the destroyed vehicle, and their helplessness at being stuck in Western Australia while decisions about resuscitation orders were being made.
The man wrote in his victim impact statement he will never get to see a football match again - "I have been reduced to an old man, limited in my ability to enjoy life".
Davies' lawyer sought to have the case heard in the Magistrates' Court, instead of the County Court, where the potential sentence could be much higher.
She stated the scale of injuries the victim sustained was "on the lower end", with no acquired brain injury, amputation, or coma, and there were passers-by that called an ambulance, which could reduce his moral culpability.
She submitted Davies had completed months of residential drug rehabilitation since the incident, had found employment, and completed supervised court integrated service program bail after serving 73 days on remand.
Magistrate Letizia Torres granted the application to have the case heard in the Magistrates' Court, but said she would need time before sentencing.
Davies will be assessed for a possible community corrections order before the case returns on November 29.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.