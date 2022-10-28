Frustrated potential pool users in Moorabool have been left high and dry - after a program that would have fully-funded their first indoor pool was abolished.
The Council applied before the May Federal election for the final $15 million to build the Moorabool Aquatic and Recreation Centre - and were hopeful it would be announced in Tuesday's budget.
But the Albanese Government has cancelled the Building Better Regions program - and dashed the dreams of students wanting a meaningful swimming program - or any swimming at all.
"Most of our kids are on rural properties with dams and creeks - so they need water safety and water sense. They are surrounded by water," St Patricks Gordon principal Paul McDowell said.
"Even on school camps, you are mindful of taking kids canoeing because of their limited skills with water activities."
He said the fast-growing school was limited to a 60-minute lesson a week for five weeks.
"We're locked out of the Ballarat pools. We can't get a look-in there. There is just that small window for us in Ballarat," Mr McDowell said.
"We're looking at five hours a year - and you can't really embed a skill in that kind of time.
"You're only doing it in the hope you've taught them something that might (save their life).
"Also not every family is in a position to organise swimming lessons themselves.
"Working families are time-poor, so schools are the conduit for that to happen."
He said the need for a year-round pool in Moorabool was critical, especially after facilities closed during lockdown and many children were now two years behind in their swimming development.
"They're not as advanced as they should be," Mr McDowell said.
"We would definitely have more swimming lessons and more water-based activities such as water safety and inter-school swimming sports if the shire had its own indoor aquatic centre."
The principal said the Ballarat Aquatic Centre was physically closer than the proposed indoor pool next to Maddingley Park, but Bacchus Marsh was quicker to reach via bus.
He also said the school's playgroup was also likely to access any Moorabool indoor pool.
"Facilities within a shire should reside within that shire," Mr McDowell said.
"Build it and we will come."
At Gordon Primary, principal Russel Cowan said it was "50-50" whether they would use an indoor pool in Ballarat or Moorabool.
"We'd get quotes and work out the best pricing for our kids, but we'd definitely be open to using an indoor pool in our own shire.
"We use the Federation University pool (at Mount Helen) and we've used Shayne Reece (in Delacombe) in the past as well."
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the Building Better Regions Fund would be replaced by the Regional Precincts and Partnerships program which would see government team up with private enterprise, as well as the Growing Regions Fund which would have yet-to-be determined guidelines.
After council debate dating back to 1988, Moorabool Shire Mayor Tom Sullivan said he was disappointed the shire was missing out on an indoor pool yet again.
"The MARC is not just a thought-bubble. It's been a lot of years in the making," he said.
"There's no detail on the new fund and we don't even know if certain projects we have been advocating for are going to fall into the right categories."
The West Moorabool ward councillor was also concerned about inflation - and 2021 costs estimates that may have risen dramatically.
"The pool issue is disappointing but by the same token, we'll dust ourselves off and we'll go forward.
"We'll look at the new programs.
"We're not going to give up.
"We'll be promoting it and advocating for this pool."
Chief executive Derek Madden said he looked forward to learning about the two new funds - and welcomed any improvements.
"Council has been advocating for a change to how the Building Better Regions Program has been managed, and it was clear after many unsuccessful grants that Moorabool and other peri-urban Councils were being disadvantaged," he said.
"We are confident that the work we have done over the last number of years in developing projects that meet the needs of the community will be recognised and supported by the Federal Government."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
