The Courier

Students miss out on swimming after Federal fund abolished

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyriae, 11, is a Ballan student about to finish primary school. She has never had the opportunity to do school swimming. Picture supplied.

Frustrated potential pool users in Moorabool have been left high and dry - after a program that would have fully-funded their first indoor pool was abolished.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.