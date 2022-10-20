The Courier

Gordon growth means St Patrick's Catholic Primary School will have its biggest prep class in 2023

By Michelle Smith
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
St Patrick's Primary School Gordon's current class of eight preps - (front) Harry, Lucy, Zavier, Jenna and (back) Henry, Paul, Olivia and Sam - along with teacher Elizabeth McKew are excited to welcome a massive class of 25 preps for next year. Picture by Lachlan Bence

In one of the clearest signs of growth along the Western Highway corridor and the ensuing pressure on infrastructure, communities are seeing a flourishing number of young families.

Michelle Smith

