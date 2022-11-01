The 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village will be built at the Ballarat saleyards, and the state government has taken the first step toward construction with a community survey.
The 13-hectare site, which for decades was a livestock saleyards, will become housing for at least 1800 athletes and staff during the games in March 2026.
The state government has repeatedly promised the development will then become a mix of affordable and social housing - this update confirms the entire site, from Learmonth Street to Brazenor Street, will be used, including the 1909 administration building, 1963 selling pavilion, and bluestone paving and ramps facing La Trobe Street listed as historically significant.
The survey, through Engage Victoria, is designed to find out the community's priorities for the area - questions include "what are the best features of the site to enhance and celebrate", "are there local priorities the design should consider", and "what are your long-term aspirations for the site".
Another question, "what sort of new or enhanced features would attract you to live in this future community", includes options for improved access, greenery, better walking or driving access, shared spaces like community gardens or access to community facilities, and improved access to shops and services.
The feedback will be used to create "design guidelines" - "(w)e want to understand your perspective on what makes these places special now, and what could help transform them into vibrant and sustainable communities in the future," the website reads.
A timeline is also included, which states the village master plan is expected by "early 2023", with detailed designs by "mid 2023" and civil works to begin between "mid 2023 - mid 2024".
Major construction would be complete by 2025, before "Commonwealth Games setup" in late 2025 - the Games begin in March 2026.
The online survey is open until December 4.
The village will be delivered by the state government agency Development Victoria, in partnership with the City of Ballarat as part of massive upgrades to sporting infrastructure in the city, as well as much-needed accessibility upgrades at Ballarat train station.
Ballarat will host the athletics and para-athletics, as well as the boxing and some T20 cricket matches, while Creswick will host mountain biking.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Reporter at the Ballarat Courier
Reporter at the Ballarat Courier
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.