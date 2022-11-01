The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

2026 Commonwealth Games: Ballarat's village takes first step at former saleyards

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:11am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Commonwealth Games village will be built at the former La Trobe Street saleyards. Picture by Adam Spencer

The 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village will be built at the Ballarat saleyards, and the state government has taken the first step toward construction with a community survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.