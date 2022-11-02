The Courier
Home/Video

A slew of changes have been made to Reid's Guest House as part of the reopening

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated November 2 2022 - 7:57pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vulnerable residents will soon breathe a sigh of relief as the Reid's Guest House prepares for its reopening next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.