A week after traffic lights were switched on at one of Sebastopol's busiest intersections, local traders say they are happy with the works, although are still looking for compensation for financial losses.
In October the new raised platform traffic light intersection on the corner of Hertford and Albert streets was opened to traffic, after a 10 month construction process.
The intersection replaces a roundabout which was previously at the site.
Curbside Café owner Tracey Nunn said since the intersection opened customer foot-traffic had immediately improved.
"We are actually getting people to come in and sit again," she said.
"They would say 'we haven't seen you for months' because they were unable to cross the road because of the barriers."
The return of patrons has been a welcome site for Ms Nunn, and other traders near the intersection, who said closures of parts of Hertford and Albert streets had decimated their businesses during the works period.
The situation resulted in traders starting a petition to Regional Roads Victoria calling for them to redesign the roadworks to allow easier access.
Totally Workwear owner Terry Hart, who owns a store at the intersection, said customer counts had been "better than it was when the roadworks were conducted", but believed some were still hesitant to shop at the site.
"We haven't seen any improvement in traffic flow since when there was a roundabout there," he said.
"When the roadworks were under construction it was an absolute nightmare for businesses in that area.
"I think potential customers are staying away from Albert Street because of the roadworks that are still going on further down the street."
While the road has been opened to traffic, some work remains to be done, with hi-vis road cones and lane closures still in place at the intersection.
Lane closures which Albert Street Baker's Delight owner Stephen Darbin said businesses have not been notified about.
"We have been having issues with Regional Roads Victoria and the contractor spanning over a 10 month period at this stage," he said.
"There was little consultation, little care for the businesses affected. These concerns have been ongoing."
While Mr Darbin was pleased with the state of the intersection, he said his business was still reeling from the impact incurred from a loss of trading during works at the site.
"The intersection looks wonderful now, we are very happy with it now that it is open," he said.
"I lost water on a dozen of occasions. You cant bake bread without water. There was a lack of communication throughout the whole process.
"But what can't be lost is that it had such an enormous impact on traders for months and there was nothing by way of assistance for those traders."
Ms Nunn, who was now behind in rent due to a loss in profits, agreed and said compensation claims lodged with the state government had been difficult to get through.
She, along with other business owners at the site have begun consulting with a solicitor, and will seek to gain compensation through a potential lawsuit.
"At the moment we have just got to play it by ear and hopefully build up the good will again for the damage they have done."
A Department of Transport spokesperson said work is expected to continue at the site until late November, with minor disruptions expected.
The Albert and Hertford streets intersection was one of six projects under the Keeping Ballarat Moving initiative, which looks to upgrade traffic hotspots mainly in the city's west.
Works at the Gillies and Gregory streets intersection have also finished, leaving works on LaTrobe Street and Wiltshire Lane, Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road, Albert and Docwra streets, and Wiltshire Lane and Glenelg Highway.
Work has progressed on the LaTrobe Street and Wiltshire Lane intersection, with the recent installation of traffic lights at the site, which have not been activated. Road rehabilitation works will begin soon, and will be carried out at night to minimise disruption.
Crews are currently working along the western side of Albert Street, between Prince Street and Queen Street. This stage of significant works, including service relocation, earthworks, drainage, pavement construction, kerb installation and asphalting, is expected to be completed in late 2022.
Wiltshire Lane remains closed until late November while crews complete critical works including pavement construction and asphalting, electrical works such as cabling for the traffic signals and traffic light pole installation, with detours in place.
When Wiltshire Lane reopens, a section of the Glenelg Highway eastbound lane will close to traffic (east of the intersection between Wiltshire Lane and The Avenue) for significant works including earthworks, pavement construction, signal installation, electrical works, cabling installation and asphalting.
Major works have yet to begin at the Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection.
