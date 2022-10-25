Traffic lights along one of Sebastopol's major roads have been switched on, months after construction began.
Major work is complete, meaning traffic is once again freely flowing at the intersection of Albert and Hertford Streets.
News of the upgrade was reported in 2018, with early work starting in 2020.
The upgrade includes a raised platform intersection, the first of its kind in Ballarat, in a bid to improve safety by encouraging drivers to reduce their speed as they approach the lights.
"Lane closures will be in place intermittently for short periods as required," Regional Roads Victoria said on its website.
"Traffic management will also include reduced speed limits, with minor disruptions expected.
"We thank residents and businesses in the area for their patience during this important upgrade."
It marks the end of a long saga for residents, business owners and drivers who were impacted by the major closure while the work was being done.
The intersection was shut completely in February this year while the traffic lights could be put in place.
While the intersection is now open, there is still some more work to do - including landscaping, concreting, lighting and the site clean-up, which will be undertaken until late November according to Regional Roads Victoria.
Meanwhile, traffic lights at the intersection of the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire Lane in Delacombe have been installed, but it is not clear on when they will be switched on.
Wiltshire Lane remains closed while earthworks, pavement construction, signal installation, electrical works, cabling installation and asphalting is completed.
And here is plenty of other roadworks keeping drivers on their toes, with a big summer of works planned around the city.
It comes as drivers face huge challenges with potholes on city and country roads, following consistent rain over the last few weeks.
