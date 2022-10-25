The Courier
Saga ends for Sebastopol residents and business owners as major intersection reopens

By The Courier
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:36am, first published 12:25am
Traffic lights along one of Sebastopol's major roads have been switched on, months after construction began.

