Community association leaders are encouraging residents in the seat of Eureka to be involved in the upcoming state election.
The Buninyong and District Community Association along with Ballan and District Chamber of Commerce have come together to host a candidate forum.
So far Labor's Michaela Settle, Paul Tatchell from the Liberal party, The Green's Sam McColl, Animal Justice Party's Wendy Morrison and two independents Nicola Reid and Michael Ray are scheduled to attend.
Buninyong and District Community Association secretary Kevin Zibell said it was a good opportunity for residents to learn more about the candidates.
"It is important to be involved so we can make the best decision on which candidate to vote for," Mr Zibell said.
The Buninyong association have hosted candidate forums in the past, he said.
Because the new boundaries of the Eureka district now stretch all the way to Bacchas Marsh, the association teamed up with Ballan's chamber of commerce to host this event.
"We have some issues in common and there are also some that will be different," Mr Zibell said.
Ballan chamber of commerce president Michael Ryan said it was a unique opportunity to hear from a number of candidates from different sides of the aisle.
"You do not often get the opportunity to do this, politicians are so scripted you do not get to listen and ask them questions often," Mr Ryan said.
He said he hoped people came ready to have a discussion about the issues facing their communities.
"I really hope that people come and have some questions prepared and are actually ready to have a conversation. ," Mr Ryan said.
ABC Radio's Steve Martin will be hosting the evening at the Buninyong Town Hall on Thursday November 10, doors open 7pm.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
