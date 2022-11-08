The Courier

Hepburn Shire calls for community input to solve affordable housing crisis

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 9 2022 - 5:00am
There are more than 1000 homes listed for short stay accommodation in Hepburn Shire, mostly concentrated around the popular tourist towns of Daylesford and Hepburn Springs.

Increasing numbers of people in Hepburn Shire are struggling to find homes at a price they can afford, prompting council to develop a strategy and action plan to improve affordable housing availability.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

