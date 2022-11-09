The Courier

Ballarat Wildlife Park's Tasmanian Devil Day is helping securing a future for the endangered carnivores

By Michelle Smith
November 9 2022 - 12:00pm
Ballarat Wildlife Park's Tasmanian devil Neville will be one of the stars of Tasmanian Devil Day on December 10. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat Wildlife Park's Tasmanian devils Neville, Vader and Davina will spearhead a new awareness and fundraising campaign for their species.

