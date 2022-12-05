HOLIDAY goers must prepare to be under siege but health authorities in Ballarat are also bracing for mosquito-borne diseases to sharply bite closer to home.
Grampians Health chief strategy and region officer Rob Grenfell, who is also a health and biosecurity director for the CSIRO, reassured the early scourges of mosquitoes out in force across Ballarat were not to be concerned about - just yet.
Dr Grenfell warned that warm weather, like Ballarat had a taste of last week, would bring the sub-species of mosquitoes to be wary about: these are the ones carrying the Ross River fever, Murray Valley encephalitis and Japanese encephalitis already spreading across the state.
All three viral conditions can cause dangerous fever-like symptoms.
Now is the time to reconsider holiday plans, with flooded areas along the Murray River and down on the Surf Coast and Bellarine Peninsula typically bumper breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
"Many of us go to the Murray on holidays, especially wanting to help our fellow Victorians after floods, but this is going to be a real challenge to watch," Dr Grenfell said.
"The vast majority of people who contract Ross River, Murray Valley encephalitis and Japanese encephalitis don't get sick at all - but if you do get sick, you can get seriously ill and have neurological damage."
Ross River fever cases were seven times high than usual on the Surf Coast heading into last Christmas alone last summer.
Dr Grenfell confirmed health authorities were constantly trapping mosquitoes in the region to test for viral disease.
He said commerical piggeries - and there were more in the Ballarat area than one might realise - were also under close watch for Japanese encephalitis.
Dr Grenfell urged Ballarat residents to get mosquito-ready now.
Ross River fever and Murray Valley and Japanese encephalitis were not diseases to be feared, Dr Grenfell said, but even a joint flare-up could be debilitating.
"The first course of action we need to think about is minimising exposure to mosquitoes and checking alerts were virus is being detected. If there is an alert where you want to visit - don't go," Dr Grenfell said.
"If you are likely to be exposed, there are thing we need to do that we will all be quite good at by the end of the summer."
Preventative measure to check are: ensuring screen windows are all intact; proper bed netting when needed (such as camping); using strong repellent containing diethyltoluamide (DEET) or picaridin; wear insect repellent-treated clothing; wearing lighter coloured clothing; and, avoid peak active times at dusk and dawn.
People are also urged to remove any stagnant water about houses - even puddles could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Vaccines are available for Japanese encephalitis but, due to low supplies, the state government has prioritised jabs for people in high exposure areas, including piggeries.
Dr Grenfell encouraged anyone with concerns to check with their general practitioner.
The mosquito flare-up comes at the same time as Victoria is preparing to face another COVID-19 surge.
Dr Grenfell confirmed COVID-19 hospitalisations had already jumped in Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital within the past fortnight.
On top of mosquito protection, everyone is urged to be COVID-safe with masks, outdoor gatherings, staying home when unwell and being up-to-date with vaccinations as the holiday season approaches.
