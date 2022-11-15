Abbie Scofield was only four when her mum Kylie battled breast cancer, but she remembers when her mum was losing her hair during treatment and the day they shaved it off.
So when she saw a video of her teacher's son taking part in the World's Greatest Shave to raise money for cancer she knew exactly what she wanted to do.
She wanted to cut her long, thick hair and donate it to be made in to wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment, and to go even further and shave her head to raise money for cancer research.
This week her long locks were cut and shaved and the 10-year-old from Snake Valley couldn't be happier.
"The closer I got to it I was really excited then when it started happening I felt really nervous but then I remembered what it was for and I didn't mind and got really excited again," Abbie said.
"My mum had cancer a couple of years back and it reminded me of her when my teacher showed me a video of her son and I found out about World's Greatest Shave."
Determined to do the shave, Abbie was initially met with some resistance from her parents and family who suggested she cut her hair to a bob, or colour it to raise money.
"I actually tried to discourage it and I kept saying 'no your father won't agree to that' because he loves her hair so she wrote this beautiful letter to us saying what she wanted to do and why she wanted to do it and she felt really strongly about it. She knows she's got beautiful hair but she said 'mum my hair will grow back but I really want to give my hair to another child going through treatment'," Mrs Scofield said.
"She remembers me having no hair. When I was losing my hair I had to shave it all off ... we actually came home from church one day and I said 'we have to shave mum's head' so the kids all shaved my head.
"So she was very adamant and for 10 year old kid it was something she thought about for a long time it was over two months she was harassing us."
It was a family affair when Abbie had her head shaved at Woady Yaloak Primary School's Snake Valley campus.
As the youngest of nine children, and as an aunt of 11 including seven who are older than her, Abbie's plaits were cut by her niece and schoolmate, and mum Kylie did the shave while other family members watched on.
Abbie initially planned to have a number four shave, but when it came to the final cut she went even further with a number two.
"In the middle of the shave I wanted to go shorter than a four, so mum asked the whole school and they said I should go shorter so I got a number two," she said. "My hair will grow back pretty quick."
After having long hair all her life, Abbie is also excited to try out some new hairstyles.
"There's a hairstyle I really want to get that's quite short, and now I'll get to go through many different hairstyles."
Abbie has raised more than $1650 for her shave, with her school holding a crazy hair day and a casual clothes day, her church making a donation, the Snake Valley community and from family and friends.
Mrs Scofield said she was very proud of Abbie's determination to shave her head for the cause.
"She really is a beautiful kid with a beautiful heart and she knew what she wanted," Mrs Scofield sid.
Abbie's Shave for a Cure fundraiser is still open for donations here
