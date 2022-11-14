The Courier
Police search for machete-armed man from Mitchell Park robbery

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 7:15am
Detectives from Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit are hoping images of a helmeted man from armed robbery at a service station in Mitchell Park will help spark community information.

