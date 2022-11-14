Detectives from Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit are hoping images of a helmeted man from armed robbery at a service station in Mitchell Park will help spark community information.
Officers have been told a man arrived at the service station on Learmonth Road about 8.20pm on Sunday November 6.
Police report the man was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time and asked the attendant for two packets of cigarettes.
The man asked to look closely at the packets, but the attendant refused as they had not been paid for.
He then produced a machete and jumped the counter where he stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing from the service station.
He then left the store.
Police reported no one was injured during the robbery but they have released images and CCTV footage and images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquires.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
