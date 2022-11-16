The Courier

Phoenix P-12 Community College's F1 in Schools team race their way to national finals

By Michelle Smith
November 16 2022 - 11:00am
Brad Vinall, Hayden Gregg, William Kynoch, Lachlan Kynoch, and Aston Brownbill took out second place in the professional senior class of the F1 in Schools competition. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Their tiny car accelerates faster than a Formula One car and that speed and precision is taking a group of Phoenix P-12 Community College students to the national titles of the prestigious F1 in Schools program.

Michelle Smith

journalist

