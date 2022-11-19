The Courier

Ballarat Cup 2022: Best dressed fashion gallery

By The Courier
Updated November 19 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There might not have been a traditional Fashions on the Field at this year's Ballarat Cup, and the weather might have been abysmal, but the crowds certainly dressed up for the occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.