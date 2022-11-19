There might not have been a traditional Fashions on the Field at this year's Ballarat Cup, and the weather might have been abysmal, but the crowds certainly dressed up for the occasion.
The Courier's Adam Trafford was on-scene to catch the finest frocks and most superb suits, from the traditional to the modern, from the milliner's delight to the sartorially experimental.
Check out our gallery above, and read more about the Cup below.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.