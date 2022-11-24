The Courier
What's on

Ballarat Symphony Orchestra explores French connection in year-ender concert

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Symphony Orchestra will perform French Connection on Saturday night. File picture

Ballarat Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage on Saturday with a French-themed program to celebrate their final concert for the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.