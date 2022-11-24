Ballarat Symphony Orchestra explores French connection in year-ender concert

Ballarat Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage on Saturday with a French-themed program to celebrate their final concert for the year.
French Connection will take the audience on a journey through a three-part exploration of French music from the 19th and 20th centuries with a mixture of dramatic, delightful, poignant, light-hearted and evocative music according to soloist Elena Polevaya.
Ms Polevaya will perform cello and soprano solos during Saturday's concert, playing the dramatic cello solo Elegie and singing in the final movement of Fanfares Liturgiques by Henri Tomasi.
It will be just the third time the orchestra has been back on stage following concerts cancelled during the COVID pandemic, and a last event for the year for the community orchestra which has been entertaining Ballarat for 35 years.
Part one features music by Faure, including his most popular work, Pavane, plus Ms Polevaya's cello piece Elegie and music from Masques et Bergamasques.
"Faure's very beautiful requiem that we present this time Pavane is delightful, poignant and evocative music that people will recognise," she said.
The orchestra's woodwind section then features in Gounod's Petite Symphonie which tends to the light-hearted and elegant before the concert ends with Fanfares Liturgiques with brass, percussion and a soprano solo.
French Connection is at Mary's Mount Centre, Loreto College, on November 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets from www.trybooking.com/CDZDW
