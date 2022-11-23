The Courier
Our People

Alvida Clarke, to turn 100, is one of the region's oldest Indigenous peoples

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 24 2022 - 9:27am, first published 4:00am
Ngarrindjeri woman Alvida Clarke, who turns 100 next week, is one of the oldest Indigenous people in the region. Picture by Alex Ford

OFTEN Alvida Clarke starts her days early and laments how her still-sleeping granddaughter would be no good working on the trains, opening and closing gates, like she did for many years.

Journalist

