Ballarat Base Hospital rebuild chief Melanie Robertson leaves for new Forest Stewardship Council job

By Michelle Smith
November 24 2022 - 8:30am
Melanie Robertson has left Grampians Health and the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment to become chief executive of the Forest Stewardship Council Australia New Zealand.

One of the heads of the Ballarat Base Hospital rebuild has left Grampians Health as the next stage of construction on Ballarat's biggest building project gets underway.

