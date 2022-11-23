Pharmacists could help more patients and alleviate pressures on Ballarat's general practitioners under the latest state election promise.
The Labor Party, if re-elected on Saturday, is proposing a new trial which would allow pharmacists to consult patients, prescribe the contraceptive pills, treat urinary tract infections and common skin conditions.
The hope is the pharmacy consultations would take pressure off GPs and give them more time to focus on more complex issues.
The trial would last a year and the government would pay $20 for each consultation.
UFS Pharmacies chief pharmacist, Peter Fell said in a statement, he "[welcomed] this initiative to allow pharmacists to practise to their full scope".
"A similar trial is currently underway in Queensland, with another one about to commence in NSW," he said.
"Internationally, pharmacists already have a wider scope of practice, both in the UK and Canada."
Labor is also proposing $32 million to be spent on incentivising doctors to become GPs.
First year trainee GPs would receive a $30,000 top up payment and the cost of their exams would also be covered.
This program would run for two years.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has welcomed the support, while Victorian chair Dr Anita Munoz said it was great news the party has "heeded [their] calls".
"Any boost to the GP workforce is welcome," she said.
"By covering the shortfall in income from leaving hospital work, we can encourage more future doctors to give general practice training a red-hot go."
Meanwhile, the Liberal party announced on Wednesday it would be bringing new public transport fares forward by six months. If the coalition forms government, the public could be paying a flat $2 fare from January 1.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
