St John of God Mental Wellbeing Service finds new home at old Masters site

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 25 2022 - 4:30am
St John of God Mental Wellbeing Services now occupies the northern end of the former Masters warehouse in Wendouree.

St John of God's mental wellbeing services have joined the growing list of new tenants at the former Masters site in Wendouree.

