NEW Commonwealth Games roles and an increase in cultural projects has prompted the region's traditional owners' representative body to expand offices.
Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation will take up a redeveloped space on Creswick Road in what was The Courier's former base.
The site has been sub-divided into what is primarily office spaces since The Courier relocated a block away in Webster Street in April 2016.
The Corporation will move into space behind what was The Courier's public reception.
Wadawurrung is the legally recognised body for Wadawurrung traditional owners in Ballarat in protecting Aboriginal cultural heritage in the area.
The Corporation's key responsibilities include, but are not limited to: field officers for ground works; liaising with government departments on developers' behalf; land management consultancy; salvage and repatriation of ancestral remains and artifacts; cultural awareness training and education; place naming; and, traditional Welcome to Country ceremonies.
Wadawurrung general manager Paul Davis said new team roles means the corporation had to find extra space.
The corporation will keep its office at 99 Mair Street, which has long become a cramped space.
About 20 to 30 positions with a cross-section of roles, largely administrative, will shift to the new space on Creswick Road.
"We've had a lot of new roles for the Commonwealth Games come on board recently and a gradual increase in project activity for cultural heritage programs," Mr Davis said.
"This is a good fit for our team."
Mr Davis said the office space was deceptively large and deep, despite looking at a "small entrance".
There was also ample parking for staff underneath the building.
The corporation will sit between Active Accounting and Financial Services and home loan group Yellow Brick Road.
The site also features health and wellness centre Osteo Strong.
Works are also well underway in fitting out a space for women's gym Fernwood to relocate.
Wadawurrung is set to move into the space in about three weeks' time.
The corporation also has a Geelong office.
Wadawurrung Country covers more than 10,000-square kilomtres from the western side of Melbourne and taking in Geelong and Ballarat.
Wadawurrung's Registered Aboriginal Party area, under the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006, incorporates 11 local government areas.
