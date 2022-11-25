The Courier

Wadawurrung Aboriginal corporation moves into old Courier site

By Melanie Whelan
November 25 2022 - 1:30pm
Wadawurrung corporation general manager Paul Davis says an increase in cultural heritage projects prompted the team to expand into a second site, finding a "good fit" in part of The Courier's former space.

NEW Commonwealth Games roles and an increase in cultural projects has prompted the region's traditional owners' representative body to expand offices.

