Council to remove more than 10 trees to create new bike trail on Grenville Street South

By Malvika Hemanth
November 24 2022 - 5:30am
The City of Ballarat will create a new bike trail at the expense of several Poplar trees in the CBD. Works are set to commence by early 2023. Picture by Alex Ford.

More than 10 trees will be uprooted as part of the City of Ballarat's plan to construct a bike path along Grenville Street South.

