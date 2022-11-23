More than 10 trees will be uprooted as part of the City of Ballarat's plan to construct a bike path along Grenville Street South.
The works, which form part of the council's Ballarat Safer Cycling Connections project, aims to "provide opportunities to ride entirely off road or on quieter routes from Alfredton right through to Buninyong".
"The City of Ballarat is investing in our paths and trails, to keep the community safe and provide opportunities for non-vehicle-based transport across the city," a council media release wrote.
"This project delivers on the City of Ballarat's commitment to Active transport, which is a priority identified within the City of Ballarat Council Plan 2021-2025, namely Goal 1: An environmentally sustainable future."
Construction will include creating a shared path on the east side of Grenville Street from Dana Street to Little Bridge Street.
However, to conduct such works and to " improve accessibility", the council have said 19 Poplar trees and one Plane tree will need to be removed.
Although, mature London Plane trees nearby are set to be retained.
To compensate for the loss of greenery and to enhance the region's biodiversity, more than 250 natives along with a variety of species such as Drooping She-oaks, Iron barks and Autumn Blaze Maples will be planted.
The project, funded by the Transport Accident Commission as part their $100 million program, will cost $9.3 million with preparatory works to commence in the coming weeks and construction scheduled for early 2023.
Future stages of the plan will include additional paths in Lucas and Miners Rest.
The City of Ballarat have confirmed this new trail will be separate to their vision to create a central park in the CBD.
It is planned the new park will "reinforce Yarrowee River as a habitat corridor and provide improved north south linkages along the Yarrowee River for walkers and cyclists".
Target users are to comprise those "taking a break from work or shopping" as well those from the Ballarat region more generally according to the council document.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
